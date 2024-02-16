Gardaí investigating after Muslim cleric says he was victim of 'hate crime' in Tallaght

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING after a muslim cleric was allegedly assaulted in Tallaght last night.

Umar Al-Qadri, the chairperson of the Irish Muslim Council, said he was the victim of a “deliberate hate crime attack” in south Dublin, for which he was hospitalised.

He wrote on X: “Thankfully, there is no brain injury or broken jaw, but the left side of my face is severely swollen and my front teeth are damaged.”

He said he believes the attack was planned, but can’t remember all of it.

“The next thing I remember is feeling disoriented in my car, surrounded by helpful Irish neighbours of the area I was visiting, as the gardaí and ambulance arrived,” said Al-Qadri.

“I was injured and had lost consciousness, but my mobile phone was still with me, allowing me to contact my friends who arrived within 15 minutes.”

He was taken to hospital where he is “doing alright” now, but he cannot eat solid food due to the damage to his face.

Al-Qadri thanked the Irish people who helped him.

“Having lived in Ireland for 21 years, this has never happened to me. This incident doesn’t change the fact that I deeply appreciate and cherish Ireland and its people.

“Is breá liom Éire.”

Gardaí say investigations are ongoing, but the incident is not being treated as a hate crime currently.