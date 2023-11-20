Advertisement

Monday 20 November 2023 Dublin: 11°C
Eimer McAuley via The Journal
Iveagh House

Gardaí investigating after paint thrown on Department of Foreign Affairs offices

A large demonstration took place in Dublin on Saturday, where protestors called for an end to Israel’s war with Hamas.
3.3k
0
1 hour ago

GARDAÍ HAVE LAUNCHED an investigation after paint was thrown on the facade of the Department of Foreign Affairs at the weekend.

On Saturday, thousands of pro-Palestine protestors gathered outside Iveagh House on St Stephen’s Green in Dublin to call for an end to Israel’s war with Hamas amid the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Red paint was splattered on the building. 

The Department of Foreign Affairs reported the incident to An Garda Síochána, who attended the scene at around 3.15pm.

Gardaí have described it as an incident of criminal damage.

It is understood that no arrests have been made at this time.

Author
Mairead Maguire
mairead@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
