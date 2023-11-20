Gardaí investigating after paint thrown on Department of Foreign Affairs offices

GARDAÍ HAVE LAUNCHED an investigation after paint was thrown on the facade of the Department of Foreign Affairs at the weekend.

On Saturday, thousands of pro-Palestine protestors gathered outside Iveagh House on St Stephen’s Green in Dublin to call for an end to Israel’s war with Hamas amid the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Red paint was splattered on the building.

The Department of Foreign Affairs reported the incident to An Garda Síochána, who attended the scene at around 3.15pm.

Gardaí have described it as an incident of criminal damage.

It is understood that no arrests have been made at this time.