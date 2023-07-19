Gardaí investigating after rock thrown through window of councillor's family home

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING following an attack on the family home of a councillor in which a rock was thrown through a window with a note telling him to “stop supporting” refugees.

The Irish Times yesterday reported that the rock was thrown through the front window of Independent councillor for Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council Hugh Lewis’ family home in Ballybrack at around 11.30pm on Monday.

It reported that a note was wrapped around the rock, which read: “Hugh, stop supporting f**king refugees or you’ll have to move out. This is your last warning.”

Lewis no longer lives at the property, which is home to his father Patrick Lewis.

“It was like a bomb hitting the window. I had the curtain tucked down behind the radiator and some of the bedclothes on the radiator,” Patrick Lewis told the Irish Times.

“I was blessed I had the curtains tucked in. They took the brunt of it and the rock got tangled in the curtains,” he said.

“I got the note. It was on a dirty piece of cardboard. It was glazed on the back so the guards took it. I’d say they might get prints off it.”

Hugh Lewis said on social media yesterday that his “family home was shamefully attacked”.

“Now is not the time for knee jerk reactions. It’s a time for calmness and solidarity.”

Gardaí confirmed in a statement to The Journal that they are “investigating an incident of criminal damage that occurred at a residence in Ballybrack, Co Dublin at approximately 11.30pm on Monday”.