Gardaí investigating after car crashes into hotel in Wexford

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING after a car crashed into a hotel in Wexford last night, causing damage to the front of the premises.

Emergency services attended the scene of the single-vehicle crash, which occurred on Trinity Street in Wexford town at around 11.30pm.

The driver of the car was taken to hospital with what are understood to be non-life threatening injuries.

A garda spokesperson said that investigations into the matter are ongoing.

