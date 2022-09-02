Gardaí investigating after car crashes into hotel in Wexford

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING after a car crashed into a hotel in Wexford last night, causing damage to the front of the premises.
Emergency services attended the scene of the single-vehicle crash, which occurred on Trinity Street in Wexford town at around 11.30pm.
The driver of the car was taken to hospital with what are understood to be non-life threatening injuries.
A garda spokesperson said that investigations into the matter are ongoing.
