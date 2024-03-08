Gardaí investigating after Minister's car damaged in Waterford

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING after a car was damaged in Waterford this afternoon.

The Journal understands that the car belongs to Minister Mary Butler.

The incident occurred in the Barker Street area of Waterford city this afternoon.

It’s understood that one of the tyres on the car was slashed and punctured.

There was no one in the car at the time of the incident. The Minister was attending a women’s conference nearby to mark International Women’s Day.

Gardaí confirmed this evening that they received a report of a suspected criminal damage incident in which a car was damaged.

A spokesperson said that investigations into the incident are ongoing.

Anyone with any information that can assist Gardaí with this investigation are asked to contact Waterford Garda Station on 051 305300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.