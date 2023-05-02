Gardaí investigating discovery of woman’s body at Limerick city hotel

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING the circumstances of the discovery of a woman’s body at a hotel in Limerick City.

The body of a woman, aged in her 40s, was discovered by emergency services at the Limerick Strand Hotel, situated along Ennis Road and O’Callaghan Strand, shortly after 3am.

Gardaí did not appeal for witnesses or any other information, however a Garda spokesman said the investigation would be determined by the results of a post mortem on the body.

“Gardaí are investigating all the circumstances in relation to the death of a woman (mid 40s) at a hotel in Limerick in the early hours of this morning, Tuesday 2 May,” stated a Garda spokesman.

“Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene after 3am and investigations are ongoing.

“The body remains at the scene, and a post mortem will take place in due course which will determine the course of the investigation.”