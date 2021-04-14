#Open journalism No news is bad news

Wednesday 14 April 2021
Gardaí investigating after shots fired at house in Dublin

The incident happened on Margaret Kennedy Road yesterday.

By Stephen McDermott Wednesday 14 Apr 2021, 8:14 AM
Image: Niall Carson/PA
Image: Niall Carson/PA

GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN are investigating after a gun was fired at a house in the south of the city yesterday.

The incident happened on Margaret Kennedy Road in Dublin 8 at around 5.00pm.

A number of people were standing in the garden of a house when a lone male approached and fired three shots.

Nobody was injured during the incident, and the man left the scene on foot. Gardaí attended the scene and examined the area.

Investigators are now appealing for anyone with information in relation to the incident to come forward.

They are particularly appealing to anyone who was at Margaret Kennedy Road, Cameron Street and the Donore Avenue area of Dublin 8 between 4.30pm and 5.30pm yesterday.

Anyone who may have camera footage of the incident (including dash-cam and mobile phone footage) is asked to make it available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Kevin Street garda station on 01 666 9400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

About the author
Stephen McDermott
