Gardaí investigating suspected homophobic attack on man (50s) in Dublin

The assault happened at around 10.30pm yesterday near the Malahide Road in Coolock.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 16 Oct 2019, 3:13 PM
Image: Niall Carson via PA Images
Image: Niall Carson via PA Images

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING a suspected homophobic attack on a man in his 50s that took place in Dublin last night. 

The assault happened at around 10.30pm near the Malahide Road in Coolock. 

It is understood the man was in the area to meet who he believed was someone he was in contact with on a dating app. However, when he arrived he was met with a group of teenage boys with weapons. 

Gardaí confirmed the man received non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Beaumont Hospital for treatment. 

Writing in a post on social media, the victim said: “They were trying to hit me on the head with hammers.

“They didn’t manage but I’m in the emergency room in hospital with facial injuries and my car was destroyed.”

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

