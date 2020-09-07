Man arrested after woman struck in face during handbag robbery

A MAN IN his 20s has been arrested in Co Clare in relation to a robbery that took place in Limerick in late August.

Shortly before midnight on 27 August, a woman was walking through Delmege Park in Moyross when a man approached her from behind, struck her in the face and stole her handbag. The woman did not need medical attention following the incident.

Gardaí from Mayorstone Park patrolled the area shortly afterwards but no arrests were made.

Detectives searched a house in Co Clare yesterday evening and a man was arrested.

He is being questioned in Henry Street Garda Station.