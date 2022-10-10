Gardaí investigating after man hospitalised with 'serious injuries' in Limerick

GARDA SOURCES HAVE said foul play was not suspected after a man was found with serious injuries in Limerick City overnight.

Gardaí cordoned off a section of footpath and buildings on Thomas Street as part of their enquiries into how the man sustained his injuries.

The man was taken from the scene around midnight to University Hospital Limerick where he remains serious but stable.

The scene remained sealed off this morning.

“Gardaí and emergency services were called to an incident on Thomas Street, Limerick where an injured male was discovered shortly before midnight 12am yesterday, Sunday 9 October,” a Garda spokesman said.

“The man was transferred to University Hospital Limerick where he is receiving treatment for serious injuries.”

The spokesman said a “technical examination of the scene took place this morning, 10 October and preliminary enquiries are underway to establish the cause of the injuries”.

Garda sources said foul play was not suspected at this stage.