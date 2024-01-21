Advertisement
Gardaí investigating Rathmullan robbery release two juveniles without charge

A business in Rathmullan was robbed at knifepoint on Thursday night.
43 minutes ago

GARDAÍ INVESTIGATING A robbery in Co Donegal have released two juveniles without charge.

A business in Rathmullan was robbed at knifepoint on Thursday night.

A man made off with a large sum of money.

On Friday, gardaí in Milford Garda Station said they arrested two men, both aged in their 20s, in connection with the incident.

The robbery took place at approximately 7pm on Thursday evening on Pound Street in Rathmullan.

No injuries were reported during the event.

Follow-up searches, conducted by gardaí investigating the robbery, recovered the money and a weapon last night.

A spokesperson for gardaí said investigation into the incident are ongoing.

Following the release of the juveniles, a file will be prepared for the Garda Youth Diversion Office.

