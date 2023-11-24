Gardaí investigating after woman (70s) injured during car theft in Co Roscommon

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for information after a woman was injured and a car was stolen in Co Roscommon on Tuesday.

The theft occurred at around 5.30pm on Tuesday, 21 November on the Williamstown Road in Castlerea, Co Roscommon

A woman in her 70s was injured during the course of the theft. She received treatment for her injuries at Sligo University Hospital.

Advertisement

The car is described as a 08 RN-registered red Volkswagen Fox hatchback

No arrests have been at this time, but gardaí say they are following a definite line of enquiry with regards to the investigation. A family liaison officer has been appointed.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone with information in relation to the incident to contact them.

They are particularly appealing to anyone who may have information regarding the whereabouts of the car to contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí at Castlerea Garda Station 094 962 1630, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Investigations are ongoing at this time.