Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Friday 24 November 2023 Dublin: 8°C
Shutterstock/Damien Storan File photo.
Castlerea

Gardaí investigating after woman (70s) injured during car theft in Co Roscommon

The incident occurred on the Williamstown Road in Castlerea at around 5.30pm on Tuesday.
2.3k
0
58 minutes ago

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for information after a woman was injured and a car was stolen in Co Roscommon on Tuesday. 

The theft occurred at around 5.30pm on Tuesday, 21 November on the Williamstown Road in Castlerea, Co Roscommon 

A woman in her 70s was injured during the course of the theft. She received treatment for her injuries at Sligo University Hospital. 

The car is described as a 08 RN-registered red Volkswagen Fox hatchback 

No arrests have been at this time, but gardaí say they are following a definite line of enquiry with regards to the investigation. A family liaison officer has been appointed.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone with information in relation to the incident to contact them.

They are particularly appealing to anyone who may have information regarding the whereabouts of the car to contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí at Castlerea Garda Station 094 962 1630, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.
Investigations are ongoing at this time.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Jane Moore
jane@thejournal.ie
@janemoore__
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags