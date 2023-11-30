Garda investigation after masked man playing Irish rebel songs threatens Ukrainian refugees

GARDAÍ IN CO Donegal are investigating after a masked man arrived at a house being used by Ukrainian refugees and warned them to leave.

The incident happened on the Main Street in Falcarragh.

The man, who wore a black balaclava, marched up and down the street shouting obscenities at those living in a flat above a local premises.

Irish rebel music can also be heard coming from the man’s car which is parked nearby.

A terrified local resident made a video in which the man can be heard shouting “out, out, out” and “Get out of our country”.

A number of people are seen asking the man to leave the area, but he refuses to go and continues to shout at the premises.

One woman is seen pleading with the man but he pushes his way past her.

Another local resident said that the refugees being housed in the flat are terrified and have found themselves in Ireland through no fault of their own.

She said: “These people do not want to be here. They are the victims of a war in their own country, and they have been placed here.

“These people are well educated and professional who have no choice. I have spoken to them, and they are prepared to work and to contribute to society.

“One of them is a doctor and another a dentist so they are intelligent people who are the victims of these terrible circumstances.

“Most people are horrified by what has happened here and this intimidation and whoever did this and the people who think it is okay to do this need to know that this has been reported to gardaí.”

A Garda spokesperson confirmed that the incident is being investigated.

The spokesperson said: “Gardaí are investigating all the circumstances of a public order incident that is alleged to have occurred on Main Street, Falcarragh, Co. Donegal at approximately 6:10pm on Friday 24 November, 2023.

“Investigations are ongoing.”