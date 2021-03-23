Gardaí issue appeal to help find man missing from Dublin

GARDAÍ HAVE ISSUED an appeal to help trace the whereabouts of a 54-year-old Dublin man who has been missing since yesterday morning.

Thomas Burke was last seen at 7am yesterday morning on James Street, Dublin 8.

Thomas is described as being 6’2″ in height, of slim build and walks with a slight limp.

Anyone that can assist Gardaí in locating Thomas is asked to contact Kilmainham Garda station on 01 666 9700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.