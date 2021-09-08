Is this yours? Gardaí release images of 140 jewellery pieces to try to reunite owners

GARDAÍ HAVE RELEASED images of more than 140 items of jewellery in an appeal to identify their owners.

The Dublin Metropolitan Region South division has 144 jewellery pieces and watches of “significant value” held by gardaí at Crumlin.

Images of all the items can be viewed on the Garda website.

Anyone looking for more information can contact the Crumlin Garda Station on 01 666 6200.

“Their contact details will be taken, quoting the reference number(s) to item of jewellery, and a member of the investigation team will return contact with them,” a garda statement said.

Two of the watches in the gardaí's possession Source: An Garda Siochána

“Many of these items are most likely of immense personal sentiment to their owners and An Garda Síochána is seeking to re-unite this property,” it said.

“During the searches a significant volume of precious stones removed from original jewellery items were also recovered.”

Source: An Garda Síochána