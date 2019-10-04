Gardaí issue warning to Junior Cert students about alcohol, drugs and violence

ADDITIONAL GARDAÍ WILL be on patrol later today as students celebrate their Junior Certificate results.

An Garda Síochána has urged the more than 64,000 students who will get their examination results today to celebrate responsibly.

In a statement issued this morning, gardaí uged students and their parents “to be mindful about the dangers of drinking and taking drugs”.

“Many teens will be in high spirits as they head out to celebrate with their friends this evening and it is our hope that each and every one of them has a safe and enjoyable night,” the statement notes.

Gardaí encouraged young people to have a plan for the evening: “How are you getting home? Are you taking a taxi, getting a lift or staying with a friend?

“Be mindful of your property. Keep your phone, wallet or purse on you at all times.”

Gardaí also urged young people to not engage in violence, saying: “If you find yourself in a scenario and sense there could be trouble, walk away.

Call the gardaí immediately if you feel the situation is getting out of hand. Think of the consequences for both yourself and others if you were to hit someone.

Extra gardaí will be patrolling across the country this evening and tonight – both in uniform and in a plain-clothes capacity.

“[We] will be adopting a zero tolerance approach to anyone found behaving in an antisocial manner,” the statement adds.

‘A time to celebrate responsibly’

The National Association of Principals and Deputy Principals (NAPD) also congratulated students while urging them to celebrate responsibly.

Clive Byrne, Director of the NAPD, said: “The Junior Cert is an important milestone in a student’s journey through education. It marks the transition into study for further education at third level, and greater autonomy in their subject choice and knowledge specialisation…

“For students receiving results today, it’s important for them to now carefully consider their next two to three years at school and the subjects they would like to explore further. Their teachers, parents and school guidance counsellors are best placed to help them with this.

“Receiving your results is also a time to celebrate — but it’s important to do so carefully and responsibly,” Byrne said.