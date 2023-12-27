Gardaí launch investigation into discovery of man's body in Tipperary

GARDAÍ HAVE LAUNCHED an investigation into the discovery of a man’s body at a residence in Co Tipperary.

The man was discovered deceased at a home in Ballycrana, Kilross, shortly after 4am this morning.

Advertisement

The man’s body is still at the scene, which is being preserved for forensic and technical examination.

The Office of the State Pathologist has been notified and post-mortem examination will be conducted. The results of the post-mortem will determine the course of the Garda investigation.

Gardaí are asking anyone with information that could assist with the investigation to contact Tipperary town Garda station on 062 80670, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any other garda station.