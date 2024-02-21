Gardaí make tenth arrest in investigation into death of Tristan Sherry in Blanchardstown

GARDAÍ HAVE MADE a tenth arrest in connection with the murder of Tristan Sherry in Blanchardstown on Christmas Eve.

Sherry fatally shot a man in a restaurant in Blanchardstown on 24 December and then died after receiving “blunt force trauma to the head”.

Gardaí have made several arrests over the incident in the weeks since.

A man was arrested this morning, the tenth arrest made as part of the ongoing investigation.

He is being under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a garda station in west Dublin.