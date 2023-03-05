Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Sunday 5 March 2023 Dublin: 6°C
Alamy Stock Photo
# Mayo
Man arrested on suspicion of murder after man's body found in house in Castlebar
Emergency services were called to the scene after reports of a fire.
18.8k
0
47 minutes ago

A MAN HAS been arrested on suspicion of murder following the discovery of the body of a man at a house in Castlebar, Co. Mayo. 

The man’s body was discovered after emergency services were called following reports of a fire at a house on Pheasanthill, Castlebar, Co. Mayo.

The man’s body was found inside the residence. 

Gardaí have said that a man has been arrested on suspicion of murder. He is currently detained in Castlebar Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act and can be held for up to 24 hours. 

The scene is currently preserved and the Garda Technical Bureau and the Office of the State Pathologist have been requested. 

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Castlebar Garda Station

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Rónán Duffy
ronan@thejournal.ie
@ronanduffy_
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags