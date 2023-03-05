Man arrested on suspicion of murder after man's body found in house in Castlebar

A MAN HAS been arrested on suspicion of murder following the discovery of the body of a man at a house in Castlebar, Co. Mayo.

The man’s body was discovered after emergency services were called following reports of a fire at a house on Pheasanthill, Castlebar, Co. Mayo.

The man’s body was found inside the residence.

Gardaí have said that a man has been arrested on suspicion of murder. He is currently detained in Castlebar Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act and can be held for up to 24 hours.

The scene is currently preserved and the Garda Technical Bureau and the Office of the State Pathologist have been requested.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Castlebar Garda Station.