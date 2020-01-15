This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Wednesday 15 January, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

An Garda Síochána issue contract worth estimated €100,000 for media training

Effectively communicating via the media “is of critical importance in building and maintaining” public trust, the gardaí said.

By Sean Murray Wednesday 15 Jan 2020, 6:14 PM
35 minutes ago 2,664 Views 9 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4967145
Garda commissioner Drew Harris speaking to the media in the Phoenix Park HQ
Image: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie
Garda commissioner Drew Harris speaking to the media in the Phoenix Park HQ
Garda commissioner Drew Harris speaking to the media in the Phoenix Park HQ
Image: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

AN GARDA SÍOCHÁNA has put out to tender a contract worth an estimated €100,000 for “media skills training”.

They want members trained in the “skills to be able to conduct media interviews” and for dealing “with difficult and sustained questioning”. 

The aim of the contract is to initially train 30-40 personnel within An Garda Síochána in the first year, with increased numbers in subsequent years.

An Garda Síochána previously paid €113,688 to PR firm Communications Clinic over two-and-a-half years for media training up to March 2017. This followed a procurement process initiated by the gardaí.

In this new invitation to tender, An Garda Síochána said: “Telling the public via the media about how we prevent and tackle crime is of critical importance in building and maintaining that support and trust.”

It said its officers who appear in the media “must be in a position to provide clear and consistent information to the public and demonstrate their and the organisation’s professionalism, skills and expertise”.

The gardaí’s communication strategy will see a greater range of spokespeople being made available to the media from across the organisation. 

To achieve this aim, it will require a media training programme for officers and managers that will be held in Garda HQ in the Phoenix Park in Dublin or, on occasion, at the Garda College in Templemore.

Related Reads

02.12.19 New garda crackdown to target 'blatant drug dealing' at Dublin city centre hot-spots
25.06.19 New law will pave the way for gardaí to wear body cams
20.05.19 Three west Dublin garda stations regularly share one patrol car as gang feud continues

Participants in the programme will perform a “number of mock radio and TV interviews based on relevant scenarios” and undertake further interviews following feedback.

From time to time, the gardaí said it will need “ongoing support” to prepare for specific interviews for which an hour rate would apply. 

The deadline to respond to the tender contract – valid for one year – is 19 February.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie