Gardaí seek help finding man, 44, missing from Dublin

A MAN HAS been missing from his home in Dublin since yesterday.

Gardaí are looking for assistance in the search for Peter Moylan, 44, who has been missing from his home in Waterville Co. Dublin since yesterday, 15 January.

He is described as being around 5ft 10”, of slim build and with grey hair.

Gardaí say his family are concerned for his wellbeing.

Anyone with information is asked to get in touch with gardaí in Blanchardstown on 01 666 6700 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.