Gardaí seek public's help in finding missing teenager from Dublin

GARDAÍ HAVE LAUNCHED an appeal for information to locate a missing teenager from Artane in Dublin.

Alex Sherry, 14, was last seen in the Malahide Road area of Artane this morning.

He is described as being approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall, with black hair, brown eyes and as having a large build.

When last seen, he was wearing a navy jacket, grey shorts and was carrying an Under Armour bag. Alex was riding a bright green bicycle at the time.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is being urged to contact gardaí in Coolock on 01 6664200 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.