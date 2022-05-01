#Open journalism No news is bad news

Sunday 1 May 2022
Man due in court in Waterford over money laundering offences

The man in his 30s was arrested as part of Operation SKEIN.

By Zuzia Whelan Sunday 1 May 2022, 12:12 PM
A MAN HAS been arrested and charged by gardaí in Waterford for money laundering offences.

The man, in his 30s, was arrested by Waterford gardaí and the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) on Tuesday, 26 April as part of Operation SKEIN.

He was detained under the provisions of Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007, at Waterford Garda Station, where he has since been charged.

The man was due to appear before a special sitting of Gorey District Court, this morning,  at 11:30am.

Operation SKEIN is an investigation into international BEC/Invoice re-direct fraud being committed from Ireland.

It is estimated that this criminal organisation has stolen over €25 million worldwide in invoice redirect frauds/BEC frauds with the vast majority laundered through bank accounts in Ireland.

Zuzia Whelan
zuziawhelan@thejournal.ie

