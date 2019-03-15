Community gardaí attend Friday prayer at mosques in wake of New Zealand attack

COMMUNITY GARDAÍ ARE attending local mosques today to provide support to the country’s Muslim community following the mass shootings in New Zealand.

At least 49 people were killed in the attack on two mosques and there are reports of close to 50 people in hospital with gunshot wounds.

An Garda Síochána today said it has a productive and positive relationship with the Muslim community in Ireland built up over many years.

As part of this and to provide support following the terrible events in New Zealand, community gardaí will be attending Friday prayer in their local mosque and making themselves available to those communities.

Speaking from the United States, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar also expressed Ireland’s condolences and solidarity with the people of New Zealand.

“New Zealand and its people are open, tolerant and welcoming,” Varadkar said in a statement. “We join them today, united in our condemnation of this appalling attack and determined in our resolve that hate will not triumph.”

One man has been charged in relation to the shootings.