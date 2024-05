JUSTICE MINISTER HELEN McEntee will today officially launch a new law enforcement system aimed at tackling uninsured driving.

Under the new system, which was introduced in January, frontline gardaí have access to the information details of more than three million vehicles.

Following its introduction at the start of the year, the new system has led to the seizure of 7,307 vehicles. Some 1,840 vehicles were seized last month relating to no insurance.

Advertisement

The insurance details have been provided by the Motor Insurers’ Bureau of Ireland (MIBI) through the Irish Motor Insurance Database (IMID).

These details are updated on a daily basis and an app allows An Garda Síochána to identify if a vehicle is insured and who it is insured to, simply by checking the registration plate.

Research conducted by MIBI showed that in 2022 there were approximately 188,000 uninsured private vehicles on Irish roads. The level of uninsured driving in the country was found to be the second highest in the EU.

Today’s launch event in Blanchardstown, Dublin 15, also marks the beginning of National Insurance Enforcement Day which will see gardaí place a special focus on identifying uninsured drivers on roads around the country.

The new system is a joint initiative between the Department of Transport, the Department of Justice, An Garda Síochána, Insurance Ireland and MIBI.