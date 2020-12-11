#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Friday 11 December 2020
Advertisement

Gardaí catch 237 motorists speeding during first five hours of National Slow Down Day

The detection was made as part of National Slow Down Day.

By Stephen McDermott Friday 11 Dec 2020, 1:28 PM
15 minutes ago 1,312 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5296424
Image: Shutterstock/abd
Image: Shutterstock/abd

A DRIVER HAS been caught travelling at 137km/h on the N7 today, as gardaí check for motorists breaking speeds on Irish roads as part of ‘National Slow Down Day’.

The day is a collaboration between gardaí, the Road Safety Authority (RSA) and other agencies and is taking place from 7am today until 7am tomorrow.

Gardaí are hoping to alert drivers to the dangers of speeding, to increase compliance with speed limits and to act as a deterrent to driving at excessive or inappropriate speed.

Speed is deemed to be a contributory factor in about one-third of all fatal collisions, according to RSA analysis.

The objective of gardaí is to reduce the number of speed related collisions, to save lives and reduce injuries on Irish roads.

During the first five hours of the day, gardaí and GoSafe checked the speed of 41,035 vehicles and detected 237 travelling in excess of the speed limit on the roads they were driving on.

Notable detections by gardaí so far today include:

  • 137km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N7 in Dublin
  • 123km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N3 in Co Cavan
  • 97km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R680 Cork Road in Co Waterford
  • 94km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the N20 Commons Road in Co Cork
  • 83km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the N6 Baile An Phoill in Co Galway

Despite Covid-19 restrictions being in place for much of the year, there have already been 137 road fatalities so far in 2020, an increase of nine on this date last year.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

A total of 151,055 motorists were also caught speeding in the first ten months of the year, a 26% increase on same period in 2019.

During National Slow Down Day in May, GoSafe checked the speed of 126,001 vehicles with 1,072 detected travelling in over the speed limit.

Gardaí and the RSA appealed to drivers to increase their compliance with speed limits.

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie