Tuesday 13 April 2021
Gardaí upgrade investigation into fatal Newbridge stabbing to murder inquiry

The victim was attacked at 7.30pm on Wednesday last week.

By Stephen McDermott Tuesday 13 Apr 2021, 2:05 PM
Main Street, Newbridge (file photo)
Image: Google Street View
Image: Google Street View

GARDAÍ ARE TREATING the death of a man in his 30s who was stabbed in Newbridge last week as murder.

The man was attacked at 7.30pm on Wednesday 7 April, and was brought to St James’ Hospital where subsequently passed away.

A man in his 30s was arrested at the time of the incident, and is currently before the courts charged in connection with the case.

A post-mortem examination has since been carried out by the office of the State Pathologist, and gardaí upgraded their investigation to a murder inquiry.

Investigators renewed an appeal for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

They are particularly appealing to those with camera footage from the Main Street/Thomas Street area of the town between 5.30pm and 8pm on 7 April to make it available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the incident room at Newbridge garda station on 045 431 212, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

Comments are closed as the matter is before the courts.

Stephen McDermott
