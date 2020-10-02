#Open journalism No news is bad news

Gardaí called to student accommodation in Galway over false alarm

Armed gardaí responded to reports of a possible firearm.

By Lauren Boland Friday 2 Oct 2020, 5:28 PM
1 hour ago 9,384 Views 5 Comments
Image: Shutterstock/STLJB
Image: Shutterstock/STLJB

GARDAÍ WERE CALLED to a student residence at the National University of Ireland, Galway (NUI Galway) this afternoon after reports of a possible firearm.

Gardaí were called to the location after it was suspected that there was a firearm on the premises.

In a statement to TheJournal.ie, a spokesperson for An Garda Síochána said that “Gardaí responded to a report of a possible firearm at a property in Upper Newcastle, Galway this afternoon, Friday 2nd October 2020″.

“The Armed Support Unit attended the scene and conducted a thorough search of the premises. The search proved negative,” the spokesperson said.

The Upper Newcastle street runs alongside several of NUI Galway’s buildings, including student residences at Corrib Village and Goldcrest village.

NUI Galway’s accomodation office tweeted that gardaí had been called to residences, but that it was a “false alarm”.

Speaking to TheJournal.ie, a spokesperson for the university said: “NUI Galway can confirm that An Garda Síochana visited the campus today on foot of an allegation that an individual may be in possession of a firearm at the Corrib Village student residences.

“The Gardai have subsequently confirmed, that following a full investigation, the allegation is untrue, that the campus is safe, and there is no danger to students, staff or members of the public,” the spokesperson said.

“The University would like to acknowledge the staff involved of who followed the relevant procedures in dealing with this, and will be providing assistance to any members of the campus community who have been impacted by the incident.”

Galway students attracted attention earlier this week after photos and videos shared on social media of large crowds of people gathered in the city centre.

Earlier today, NUI Galway Students’ held a “Clean Up Sesh” in the area around Spanish Arch to Mutton Island to pick up rubbish. 

Lauren Boland
lauren@thejournal.ie

