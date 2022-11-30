Gardaí probe concerns of sexual trafficking in the south-west

Detective Chief Superintendent Colm Noonan and Detective Superintendent Derek Maguire brief media on recent actions against human trafficking for sexual exploitation

GARDAÍ ARE LOOKING into concerns over the alleged trafficking and sexual exploitation of “several” women in the south-west of the country, following an operation aimed at protecting sex workers.

They have also launched enquiries into reports of a “pimp” operating in an undisclosed area who is believed to be controlling the wages of the sex workers under their employment.

On Thursday 24 and Friday 25 November, An Garda Síochána conducted an intelligence-led operation into the sex work industry spanning 11 counties, including Waterford, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Longford, Galway, Dublin, Kildare, Donegal, Cavan and Louth.

During the course of the operation, it identified 46 people as having allegedly purchased sexual services from one individual across two days.

Five search warrants were executed in relation to the organisation of prostitution and two sums of €3,000 and $500 were seized from a male suspected of being involved in organised prostitution.

A liaison officer attached to the Organised Prostitution Investigation Unit was contacted by an individual sex worker who is the victim of assault by a client. Gardaí are currently investigating this matter and are following a definite line of enquiry.

Numerous files are now being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions as a result of the investigation, with a view to determining if any criminal prosecution can be initiated.

The operation coincides with the launch of a Garda-led text message campaign which is aimed at offering confidential support to those working in the sex trade.

It has been introduced in support of the United Nations’ 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence.

Over 400 messages have already been issued to sex workers this week, and this initiative will continue in the coming days, Gardaí have said.

Speaking today, Detective Chief Superintendent Colm Noonan of the Garda National Protective Services Bureau – who led the operation – said the aim of the ongoing investigations is to increase trust among sex workers and raise awareness of the resources in place to help them.

He said: “Any person involved in the sex trade can be assured that An Garda Síochána is here to listen.

“[We] will treat any report of a crime against them very seriously and sensitively – whether it is assault, theft or criminality of other kind” he added.