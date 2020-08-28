This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 13 °C Friday 28 August, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Gardaí will be allowed shut down pubs that breach public health guidelines

Gardaí will first give a compliance notice to a pub owner asking them to address any issues identified.

By Christina Finn Friday 28 Aug 2020, 2:09 PM
1 hour ago 9,707 Views 37 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5188974
NPHET last night said it would not recommend that ‘wet pubs’, those not serving food, should re-open next week.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
NPHET last night said it would not recommend that ‘wet pubs’, those not serving food, should re-open next week.
NPHET last night said it would not recommend that ‘wet pubs’, those not serving food, should re-open next week.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

PUBS THAT BREAK public health guidelines could face closure of their premises under new Garda enforcement powers set to be approved by Cabinet today.

The new enforcement powers will allow for pub closures for those that breach rules such as not serving food or not maintaining social distancing on the premises.

Gardaí can issue a compliance notice to a pub owner asking them to address any issues in their business that are identified as a breach of the rules.

If a pub-owner fails to take action, gardaí can either issue an immediate closure order that would shut the pub for a day or pub owners could also face a fine of up to €2,500 or a six-month prison sentence.

Gardaí will also be able to apply to the District Court for an Emergency Closure Order which could close a pub for up to 30 days.

It comes as NPHET last night said it would not recommend that ‘wet pubs’, those not serving food, should re-open next week.

The government also wanted the gardaí to be given powers to interrupt and prevent house parties.

“We do need immediate sanctions where there’s a clear breach of the public health measures because that clearly has a ripple effect across the wider community,” Taoiseach Micheál Martin said earlier this month.

Related Reads

28.08.20 Sale of alcohol should be restricted if we're facing another lockdown, Vintners' Federation says
27.08.20 Pubs in Ireland won't be re-opening next week

While it had been expected that the new enforcement laws would also address this issue, it is understood that the proposed new legislation will not give gardaí powers to enter a home where more than six people are visiting. There has been significant pushback from the opposition on such a measure.

Sinn Féin TD Brian Stanley said today there can not be a situation where gardaí are driving around checking to see how many people are gathering in homes.

Labour Justice spokesperson Brendan Howlin said such a law would be both unenforceable and draconian.

At last night’s NPHET briefing, the team outlined a “significant number of outbreaks” – a total of 392 active outbreaks in the state currently being managed by public health officials. Of those, 252 were due to social gatherings in private houses.

Acting CMO Dr Ronan Glynn further clarified that not all these 252 outbreaks are linked to house parties and that the vast majority have arisen because of social interaction of a whole variety of types in households. He said that having clusters in households is an entirely normal part of dealing with an infectious disease.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

A spokesperson for the Department of Health confirmed that an outbreak is by definition two or more linked cases of the virus so the number of cases associated with these outbreaks is going to be greater than 252.

In one outbreak, 26 cases were linked to a gathering in a pub-restaurant, which in turn lead to 10 further cases in another workplace.

Another restaurant had 19 cases involving staff and customers.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (37)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie