Dublin: 11 °C Sunday 5 April, 2020
Gardaí urge public to continue social distancing ahead of expected coronavirus peak

Deputy Commissioner John Twomey thanked people for high levels of compliance with the new rules so far.

By Press Association Sunday 5 Apr 2020, 10:48 AM
1 hour ago 21,866 Views 38 Comments
Gardaí carry out a checkpoint in Dublin earlier this week
Image: Niall Carson/PA Images
Image: Niall Carson/PA Images

MEMBERS OF THE public have been urged to continue social distancing ahead of the expected coronavirus peak.

Garda Deputy Commissioner John Twomey thanked people for high levels of compliance with the new rules so far and urged efforts to continue.

“We want to thank people for the high level of compliance with the health guidelines,” said the senior officer who heads up the Garda’s National Covid-19 Co-ordination Centre.

“It is vital that continues today and for the rest of the time they are due to be in place.

“By working together and keeping to the HSE advice, we can flatten the curve and save lives.”

Twomey added that people should continue to stay home, exercise within 2km of their home, and carry on social distancing.

“The HSE guidelines are designed to ensure that we stop the spread of Covid-19 and we reduce the risk to our friends and families. It is in all our interests that they are adhered to,” he added.

On Saturday it was announced that 17 more patients diagnosed with Covid-19 had died in Ireland, bringing the overall death toll to 137.

And 331 new cases were confirmed, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 4,604.

Press Association

COMMENTS (38)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
