Gardaí urge public to continue social distancing ahead of expected coronavirus peak

MEMBERS OF THE public have been urged to continue social distancing ahead of the expected coronavirus peak.

Garda Deputy Commissioner John Twomey thanked people for high levels of compliance with the new rules so far and urged efforts to continue.

“We want to thank people for the high level of compliance with the health guidelines,” said the senior officer who heads up the Garda’s National Covid-19 Co-ordination Centre.

“It is vital that continues today and for the rest of the time they are due to be in place.

“By working together and keeping to the HSE advice, we can flatten the curve and save lives.”

Twomey added that people should continue to stay home, exercise within 2km of their home, and carry on social distancing.

“The HSE guidelines are designed to ensure that we stop the spread of Covid-19 and we reduce the risk to our friends and families. It is in all our interests that they are adhered to,” he added.