Gardaí in Cork arrest and charge man for alleged PUP and social welfare fraud

The man is alleged to have claimed €8,000 in fraudulent claims spread across the PUP and social welfare system.

By Niall O'Connor Thursday 13 May 2021, 6:02 PM
Image: Sam Boal
Image: Sam Boal

A MAN HAS been arrested and charged for alleged social welfare fraud which involved the Covid-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment and also dole allowances.

Gardaí confirmed that the man is alleged to have made €8,000 worth of false claims across the social welfare system.

The arrest was made in Cork city by gardaí who are attached to the Department of Employment affairs and social protection.

A garda spokesperson said that investigators completed a file and they were given a direction to charge the man.  

“Gardaí have arrested and charged a man in relation to social welfare fraud in Co Cork during 2020.

“As part of an investigation into suspected fraudulent claims, Gardaí attached to the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection arrested a man, aged in his 20s, in Cork city on October 5, 2020.

“The man is believed to have made fraudulent claims of over €8,000. The man was released and a file was prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP). Following receipt of directions from the DPP, the man was re-arrested and charged.

“He is due to appear before Cork City District Court on May 18, 2021 at 10.30am,” a spokesperson said.

Comments have been disabled for legal reasons.

