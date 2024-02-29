Gardaí continue to question man arrested on suspicion of murder of Mick Whelan in Dublin 8

GARDAÍ ARE CONTINUING to question a man arrested on suspicion of murder following the discovery of the body of Mick Whelan in Dublin 8 on Tuesday.

Whelan, who was in his 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene after gardaí arrived at the residence on Herberton Park road, Rialto.

Gardaí yesterday arrested a man, aged in his 30s, on suspicion of murder.

He remains in Garda custody today.

An incident room has been established in Kilmainham Garda Station, and the investigation is being overseen by a senior investigating officer.

A family liaison officer has been appointed, and they are liaising with the family of the deceased.