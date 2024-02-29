Advertisement
Gardaí at the scene in Herberton Park in Dublin 8 yesterday Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
herberton park

Gardaí continue to question man arrested on suspicion of murder of Mick Whelan in Dublin 8

The body of Mick Whelan was discovered at a home in Rialto on Tuesday.
GARDAÍ ARE CONTINUING to question a man arrested on suspicion of murder following the discovery of the body of Mick Whelan in Dublin 8 on Tuesday. 

Whelan, who was in his 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene after gardaí arrived at the residence on Herberton Park road, Rialto. 

Gardaí yesterday arrested a man, aged in his 30s, on suspicion of murder.

He remains in Garda custody today. 

An incident room has been established in Kilmainham Garda Station, and the investigation is being overseen by a senior investigating officer. 

A family liaison officer has been appointed, and they are liaising with the family of the deceased.   

