Gardaí recover head of 800-year-old mummy stolen from crypt of Dublin Church

St Michan's skull recovered by Gardaí Source: An Garda Síochána

GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN have recovered the head of an 800-year-old mummy known as ‘The Crusader’ after it was stolen from the crypts of St. Michan’s Church last week.

The discovery of the theft at the crypt of the church on Church Street was made shortly before lunchtime last Monday when a guide was preparing to open the church for visitors.

The Church of Ireland said the crypt had been “badly damaged” and several of the mummies inside, including the 400-year-old remains of a nun, had been desecrated. The Crusader’s body was turned over and his head had been removed.

The crypt at St Michan's church in Dublin Source: RollingNews.ie

The items were stolen over the weekend of the 23rd-24th February, gardaí have said. Gardaí have also recovered another skull which was stolen during the theft.

Last week, the Archbishop of Dublin Michael Jackson said he was “shocked that someone would target this ancient burial place and desecrate the remains of those lying within it”.

The items were recovered as a result of information given to investigating gardaí.

The National Museum of Ireland is acting in an advisory capacity in the case.