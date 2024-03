GARDAÍ HAVE RELEASED four people who were arrested by gardaí investigating a suspected arson attack on a hotel earmarked for asylum seekers in Co Galway.

The blaze started at around 11.35pm on 16 December at the Ross Lake Hotel in Rosscahill.

There were no people inside the building at the time of the incident.

A spokesperson confirmed the release and said that a file will be forwarded to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

“The two females, aged in their 40s and 50s, arrested for alleged offences contrary to the Offences Against the State (Amendment) Act 1998, have been released without charge.

“The two males, aged in their 40s and 50s, arrested for alleged offences contrary to the Criminal Damage Act 1991, have been released without charge.

Files will be prepared for the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Investigations are ongoing.