#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 12°C Friday 23 April 2021
Advertisement

Gardaí remove protesters from former Debenhams store during late-night execution of court order

RTÉ has reported that a number of people were arrested.

By Stephen McDermott Friday 23 Apr 2021, 11:11 AM
9 minutes ago 707 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5418011
Protesters demonstrate outside a Debenhams store in Dublin (File photo)
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
Protesters demonstrate outside a Debenhams store in Dublin (File photo)
Protesters demonstrate outside a Debenhams store in Dublin (File photo)
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

GARDAÍ HAVE REMOVED a number of workers from the former Debenhams store in Dublin after a number of people barricaded themselves inside the store’s loading bay last night.

RTÉ reports that a number of people were arrested after supporters of the workers attempted to block liquidators KPMG from removing stock from the store last night.

A Garda spokesman confirmed to The Journal that gardaí attended the scene to execute a High Court order, but would not confirm details of any arrests.

Protesters, many of whom are former workers at the department store’s 11 Irish outlets, have been demonstrating for over a year in Dublin and Cork to prevent the removal of stock.

On 9 April last year, Debenhams told staff that the company was going into liquidation and would not be reopening its Irish outlets.

Workers have been protesting for a fair redundancy package since the closure, and an official strike action was launched on 27 May.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Almost 1,000 workers balloted for industrial action last year after around 2,000 – 1,400 directly employed staff, 500 concession staff and 300 cosmetic staff – lost their jobs.

The strike has focused on preventing stock and company assets being removed from closed stores while raising attention to the workers’ calls for four weeks of redundancy settlement per year of service.

- Contains reporting by Lauren Boland.

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie