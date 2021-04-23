Gardaí remove protesters from former Debenhams store during late-night execution of court order

GARDAÍ HAVE REMOVED a number of workers from the former Debenhams store in Dublin after a number of people barricaded themselves inside the store’s loading bay last night.

RTÉ reports that a number of people were arrested after supporters of the workers attempted to block liquidators KPMG from removing stock from the store last night.

A Garda spokesman confirmed to The Journal that gardaí attended the scene to execute a High Court order, but would not confirm details of any arrests.

Protesters, many of whom are former workers at the department store’s 11 Irish outlets, have been demonstrating for over a year in Dublin and Cork to prevent the removal of stock.

On 9 April last year, Debenhams told staff that the company was going into liquidation and would not be reopening its Irish outlets.

Workers have been protesting for a fair redundancy package since the closure, and an official strike action was launched on 27 May.

Almost 1,000 workers balloted for industrial action last year after around 2,000 – 1,400 directly employed staff, 500 concession staff and 300 cosmetic staff – lost their jobs.

The strike has focused on preventing stock and company assets being removed from closed stores while raising attention to the workers’ calls for four weeks of redundancy settlement per year of service.

- Contains reporting by Lauren Boland.