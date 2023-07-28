Gardaí renew appeal for help tracing elderly man from Donegal

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 74-year-old Daniel McLaughlin who is missing from his home in Quigley’s Point, Co. Donegal.
Daniel was last seen at his home in Quigley’s Point, Co. Donegal, in or around the 7 July.
Daniel is described as being 6’ in height with a slim build. Daniel has grey hair. His eye colour is believed to be blue. He wears glasses.
He is known to regularly visit Quigley’s Point Village, Derry City and Carndonagh.
Gardaí and Daniel’s family are concerned for his welfare.
Anyone with information on Daniel’s whereabouts is asked to contact Buncrana Garda Station on 074 932 0540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.
