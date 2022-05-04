Gardaí renew appeal for information on 24th anniversary of 83-year-old man's murder

GARDAÍ ARE RENEWING their appeal for information in relation to the murder of 83-year-old Edward ‘Eddie’ Fitzmaurice on the 24th anniversary of his death.

Eddie’s body was found in a bedroom of his home in Bellaghy, Charlestown, Co Mayo at around 6.45pm on 5 May 1998.

It was established that sometime between 8.20pm on 1 May and Saturday morning 2 May, Eddie was assaulted in his home following a burglary. He was tied up, gagged and left to die over a period of five days.

The Garda investigation into Eddie’s murder is being coordinated by members of An Garda Síochána from Claremorris Community Engagement and Mayo Crime Functional Areas.

The murder investigation has remained ongoing for the past 24 years and has been reviewed on an ongoing basis.

“Eddie Fitzmaurice was 83 years old and lived alone. He ran his own drapery shop for many years. He was a very popular member of the community who went about his business in a quiet and gentle manner,” a garda spokesperson said.

Eddie Fitzmaurice's shop. Source: Garda Press Office

“An Garda Síochána are continuing to appeal for the public’s help. Investigating Gardaí believe that with the passage of time and a change in circumstances people who have information may now be in a position to come forward.”

Gardaí are appealing to anyone with information, however insignificant they feel it is, to come forward and allow the investigation team to assess it.

The garda spokesperson said that the family of Eddie Fitzmaurice are elderly and that gardaí would urge people with information to come forward and bring the Fitzmaurice family closure.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Gardaí at Claremorris at 094 9372080 or email mayo.crime@garda.ie., the Garda Confidential Line 1 800 666 111 or Crimestoppers 1 800 250 025.