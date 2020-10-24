Gardaí renew appeal in search for missing teenager

GARDAÍ ARE RENEWING their appeal for assistance from the public in tracing a teenager missing from Kerry for the last ten days.

Jennifer Dunkova, 15, has been missing from Tralee since 14 October.

She is approximately 5’3” in height with brown hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black jacket before she went missing.

Gardaí believe that she may have travelled to Dublin in the time since her disappearance was first reported.

Gardaí are asking anyone with information to contact Tralee Garda Station on 066 7102300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.