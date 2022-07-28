Gardaí renew appeal for information on eight anniversary of 26-year-old man's murder

GARDAÍ HAVE RENEWED their appeal for information in relation to the murder of 26-year-old Paul Gallagher on the eight anniversary of his killing.

Paul was shot and fatally wounded in a field at Ballymacan, Slane, Co Meath on Monday 28 July 2014.

At around 10.30pm that night, Paul travelled to Ballymacan, Collon in the company of a man. In Tullyallen village, prior to arriving at Ballymacan, they were joined by two other men.

Paul’s body was discovered in a field two days later and reported to An Garda Síochána. He died from a number of gunshot wounds.

An Garda Síochána made appeals for public information at the time and on ‘Crimecall’ in September 2014.

A number of arrests have been made in relation to the investigation, but no person has been charged with Paul’s murder to date.

Investigating Gardaí continue to appeal for information in this case and believe that a number of people have yet to come forward who may now be in a position to assist in bringing those responsible to justice.

A garda spokesperson said: “With the passage of time some person may now be in a position to provide information to investigating Gardaí that they could not provide at the time, or maybe some person who did provide information at the time may be now in a position to provide further information.

“Anyone with information can contact investigating Gardaí at Navan Garda Station 046 9036100, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.”