Gardaí renew appeal to help locate missing 50-year-old from Dublin

GARDAÍ HAVE ISSUED a fresh appeal to help trace the whereabouts of a Dublin man who has been missing since mid-December.

Keith Dalton has been missing from Cherryfield Avenue in Walkinstown, Dublin 12 and was last seen on Wednesday 18 December 2019.

He is described as 5’4 in height, of a slight build with short hair and has recently grown a short grey beard.

When last seen he was wearing a black leather jacket, dark jeans and black runners.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Crumlin Garda Station on 01 666 6200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.