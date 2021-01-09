#Open journalism No news is bad news

Gardaí resolve incident after vehicle barricaded in Waterford

A garda negotiator attended the scene of the incident.

By Lauren Boland Saturday 9 Jan 2021, 6:21 PM
Image: Shutterstock/Derick Hudson
Image: Shutterstock/Derick Hudson

GARDAÍ HAVE RESOLVED an incident in Co Waterford after a vehicle was barricaded.

A report was made to gardaí around 2pm today that a man, 30s, had barricaded himself into a vehicle with three children.

In a statement, gardaí said they “became concerned for their welfare”.

A garda negotiator was brought in and gardaí have said that the incident was resolved shortly afterwards.

Medical personnel are currently assessing the man and the children.

The incident occurred on The Greenway in Kilmacthomas, Co Waterford.

