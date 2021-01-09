Gardaí resolve incident after vehicle barricaded in Waterford

GARDAÍ HAVE RESOLVED an incident in Co Waterford after a vehicle was barricaded.

A report was made to gardaí around 2pm today that a man, 30s, had barricaded himself into a vehicle with three children.

In a statement, gardaí said they “became concerned for their welfare”.

A garda negotiator was brought in and gardaí have said that the incident was resolved shortly afterwards.

Medical personnel are currently assessing the man and the children.

The incident occurred on The Greenway in Kilmacthomas, Co Waterford.