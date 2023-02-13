Almost €2 million was stolen from people last year through romance fraud, gardaí say

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
GARDAÍ ARE ASKING members of the public to be vigilant of romance fraud ahead of Valentine’s Day tomorrow.
Romance fraud happens all year round and not just around Valentine’s Day, gardaí said, and in 2022, 70% of all victims of romance fraud were female.
Last year €1,958,089 was stolen, up 23% on the previous year. A total of €5,923,869 has been stolen in romance fraud since 2019.
Gardaí said romance fraudsters may try to get their victims to send them money using the following excuses:
There is an ever increasing link between romance fraud and investment fraud, gardaí said.
In many cases, scammers will ask victims to invest in a fraudulent scheme or business.
Such investments ultimately see the funds transferred to the fraudster through a number of linked accounts.
Members of the public are advised to be vigilant as there are huge risks involved in investing in cryptocurrencies and not to share any money with someone they meet through online websites or apps and to get professional and legal advice before investing.
An Garda Síochána said it works closely with Europol to disrupt the activities of romance scammers, particularly organised crime gangs that engage in this type of criminality; as well as monitoring dating sites for this activity.
What are the signs?
Gardaí have said fraudsters will try to:
What can you do?
Gardaí have said people should use trusted dating websites, not share personal details and not send or receive money.
They also advise people to think twice before using their webcam and to trust their instincts.
People are asked not pay for medical bills, purchase flights, or visas, pay customs fees or make any payment for them to come to visit.
Gardaí said people should not invest their money in any ‘opportunities’ from someone they’ve met online.
If you believe that you are a victim of a romance scam, or think your identity or personal information has been compromised, you contact any garda station and report the crime.
Gardaí said they will treat all reports in confidence.
