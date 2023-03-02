Two Gardaí save woman from burning building in Dublin suburb

GARDAÍ RESPONDING TO to reports of a large fire in progress at a residence in the Monkstown area of Dun Laoghaire, Dublin helped to remove two residents from the property in the early hours of this morning.

At approximately 12:35am Gardaí from Dun Laoghaire arrived at a house at De Vesci Terrace in Monkstown and observed flames and thick smoke emanating from the residence.

When Garda Dean Gahan and Garda Steven Carton became aware of a person in the basement of this residence, they forced open a hall door to enter the burning building and brought a female resident (aged in her 20s) to safety.

They then re-entered the residence to search for others inside. After a short time, they located a man in his 70s at the rear of the property and also took him to safety.

The man was taken to St Vincent’s University Hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation where he is expected to make a full recovery.

As the fire further took hold, Gardaí evacuated occupants of both adjoining residences and a mews property located nearby.

Three units of Dublin Fire Brigade attended the scene and brought the fire under control. Despite there fortunately being no injuries, there is extensive structural damage.

Speaking about this incident, Chief Superintendent Matthew Nyland said, “It is extremely fortunate that no one was seriously injured or lost their life in this fire. I have no doubt that this is primarily a result of the quick thinking and actions of all first responders, particularly Garda Dean Gahan and Garda Steven Carton.

“Gardaí Gahan and Carton showed immense bravery entering a very dangerous situation and putting fears for their own personal safety aside to assist others. Yet, we know that this is just one fitting example of the kind of courage exhibited every day by the dedicated members of An Garda Síochána working nationwide to keep people safe. We are very proud of Garda Gahan and Garda Carton.”