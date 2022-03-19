Gardaí seize loaded shotgun and ammunition in drug trafficking investigation

GARDAÍ SEIZED A loaded shotgun and ammunition during a search of a house in Dublin yesterday.

The Divisional Drugs Unit based at Kevin Street Garda Station searched the house as part of Operation Tara, a drug trafficking operation that began last summer.

Gardaí searched the house in the Kevin Street area of Dublin 8 and found a loaded shotgun and ammunition, as well as cocaine and cannabis worth €50,000.

Ballistic examination of the weapon and analysis of the drugs are pending.

Gardaí arrested a woman in her 40s and two men in their 30s and 40s.

They are currently detained under section 30 of the Offences against the State Act, 1939 in Kevin Street and Kilmainham Stations.

Investigations are ongoing.