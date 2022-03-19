#Open journalism No news is bad news

Saturday 19 March 2022
Gardaí seize loaded shotgun and ammunition in drug trafficking investigation

A woman in her 40s and two men in their 30s and 40s were arrested.

By Lauren Boland Saturday 19 Mar 2022, 10:55 AM
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

GARDAÍ SEIZED A loaded shotgun and ammunition during a search of a house in Dublin yesterday.

The Divisional Drugs Unit based at Kevin Street Garda Station searched the house as part of Operation Tara, a drug trafficking operation that began last summer.

Gardaí searched the house in the Kevin Street area of Dublin 8 and found a loaded shotgun and ammunition, as well as cocaine and cannabis worth €50,000.

Ballistic examination of the weapon and analysis of the drugs are pending.

Gardaí arrested a woman in her 40s and two men in their 30s and 40s.

They are currently detained under section 30 of the Offences against the State Act, 1939 in Kevin Street and Kilmainham Stations.

Investigations are ongoing.

