#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 8°C Monday 30 November 2020
Advertisement

Gardaí investigating after search of suspected shebeen at Monaghan property

Substantial quantities of alcohol and beer taps were seized during the search.

By Hayley Halpin Monday 30 Nov 2020, 6:49 AM
25 minutes ago 2,130 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5283254
File photo
Image: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie
File photo
File photo
Image: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING following search of a suspected shebeen in Castleblaney, Co Monaghan. 

As part of Operation Navigation, at around 9pm on Saturday night gardaí investigating alleged breaches of liquor licence legislation in support of current public health measures searched a private premises. 

During the search, which was conducted under warrant, substantial quantities of alcohol were seized along with beer taps and other bar equipment. 

All those present were identified by gardaí. No arrests were made in this phase of the investigation. 

Enquiries are ongoing and a file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions. 

An Garda Síochána is continuing to appeal to all citizens to comply with public health guidelines and regulations in relation to Covid-19. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie