Gardaí investigating after search of suspected shebeen at Monaghan property

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING following search of a suspected shebeen in Castleblaney, Co Monaghan.

As part of Operation Navigation, at around 9pm on Saturday night gardaí investigating alleged breaches of liquor licence legislation in support of current public health measures searched a private premises.

During the search, which was conducted under warrant, substantial quantities of alcohol were seized along with beer taps and other bar equipment.

All those present were identified by gardaí. No arrests were made in this phase of the investigation.

Enquiries are ongoing and a file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

An Garda Síochána is continuing to appeal to all citizens to comply with public health guidelines and regulations in relation to Covid-19.