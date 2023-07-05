Body found at Donegal cliffs may be man from Northern Ireland facing drugs charges

GARDAÍ ARE WORKING with the UK’s National Crime Agency to identify the body of a man found off the coast of Sliabh Liag in Co Donegal.

It is believed the man may be Robert Wilkin who was due to go on trial over a multi-million euro drug seizure later this year.

Wilkin, who is from Northern Ireland, was arrested by the NCA in August 2021 after his lorry was stopped in France with €6.7m cocaine and heroin on board.

In a statement, the NCA said they are working to establish if Wilkins and the deceased man are “the same person”.

The body was recovered in the waters around the mountain on Monday after several days of searches near the cliffs.

Yesterday Gardaí said the results of the post-mortem are not being released for “operational purposes”.

A man and a woman were arrested and later released without charge by Gardaí investigating an alleged assault in the Killybegs area on the weekend of 24/25 June in relation to the Sliabh Liag incident.

The arrests followed a tip-off to Gardaí by a third party who claims she had been told of an incident, which led Gardaí to believe that a man had been seriously injured.

It’s understood that Gardaí are investigating whether the man may have died in Killybegs and was transported to the cliffs.

An incident room has been established at Ballyshannon Garda station.

Gardaí have appealed to anyone travelling in the vicinity of Killybegs/Sliabh Liag between the afternoon of Saturday 24 June and the evening of 25 Sunday June and who observed any activity that drew their attention to come forward.

Any road users travelling in these areas at these times who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, have been asked to make it available.