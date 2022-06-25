Gardaí seek public's assistance in finding a missing Drogheda teenager

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a teenager who is missing from Drogheda, Co Louth.
17-year-old Leon Thornton has been missing since Wednesday.
Leon is described as being 5 foot 8 inches in height, with a slim build.
He has blonde hair and blue eyes.
It is not known what Leon was wearing at the time he went missing.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Drogheda Garda Station on 041 987 4200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
