Source: An Garda Síochána

GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN are seeking the public’s help in tracing the whereabouts of missing 17-year-old Charlene Stevenson.

Charlene, who was last seen in the Rathfarnham area on Wednesday, is described as being 5 foot 11 inches in height, with brown hair, of medium build with blue eyes.

Anyone with information on Charlene’s whereabouts is asked to contact gardaí in Tallaght on 01 666 6000.