Dublin: 13 °C Sunday 28 July, 2019
Gardaí seek public's help to find Louth man last seen over a year ago

Mark Smyth was last seen in Ardee in May last year.

By Cónal Thomas Sunday 28 Jul 2019, 8:30 AM
Mark Smyth
Image: An Garda Síochána
Image: An Garda Síochána

GARDAÍ IN LOUTH are seeking the public’s help to find a 34-year-old man who was last seen in May 2018. 

Mark Smyth was last seen in Ardee in May last year. He was recently reported missing on Wednesday 24 July.

Mark is described as being 6ft tall and of slim build. He has green eyes, brown shaved hair and black stubble.

Anyone who has seen Mark or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Ardee Garda Station on 041 6853222, The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

